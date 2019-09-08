Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Hair-Ward's Funeral Chapel
515 Pine St
Klamath Falls, OR 97601
(541) 884-3456
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Coleman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Coleman Obituary
Alice L. Coleman, 95, died in Klamath Falls on Sept. 4, 2019.

She was born on May 14, 1924, and lived a fruitful family life with Robert Coleman, her husband of 73 years. She was preceded in death by Robert and her son Dennis Coleman.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 13 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Pius X Catholic Church. Arrangements by O'Hair Wards Funeral Chapel (541-884-3456; www.ohairwards.com).
Published in Herald And News on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now