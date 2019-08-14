|
In loving memory of Alice Croxford, who passed away on Aug. 10, 2019.
She was born on May 11, 1942, to Manuel and Alice Verdui. She graduated from Klamath Union High School and married Ronald Croxford in 1960. Alice worked at various retailers, Weyerhaeuser, Maywood Industries and Jeld-Wen through her lifetime. A superb homemaker and cook, she shared her expertise with her sons, Brad and Eric.
This lovely lady is survived by her husband and sons. She blessed the lives of daughters-in-law Janell and Laura as well as her grandchildren Aaron, Kristen, Matt, Amber, Angela, Damian, Sabrina, Ricky, Mark, Krystal, and Jennifer and their children. She was only a phone call away from her sisters Sherril and Barbara and appreciated her sister-in-law Linda. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins will also miss her. Alice is predeceased by her parents, parents-in-law Ted and Fannie Croxford, and her brother Phil.
No public service, but remembrances may be donated to .
Published in Herald And News on Aug. 14, 2019