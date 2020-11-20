1/1
Alice L. Riggs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Nov. 14, 2020, at the age of 96, we lost our beloved aunt Alice L. Riggs. Alice was born in Council, Idaho on July 7, 1924 to William Edward Edmunson and Etta Welcome Edmunson ( Short ). She moved with her family to Klamath Falls when she was two years old, where her dad worked as a timber faller. She had one brother, Bill, who preceded her in death.

She married Henry Sargant in 1942 and in 1944 they had their only child, a son, Tom, who recently passed away. In 1972 she married Herb Riggs and they remained married until Herb's passing in 1998.

She was a sweet lady of many talents which included painting with oils and water colors as well as her love for photography. She leaves behind two grand-daughters, Michelle Sargant and Jennifer Sargant, along with many nieces and nephews who will cherish their memories of Alice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald And News on Nov. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved