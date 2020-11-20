On Nov. 14, 2020, at the age of 96, we lost our beloved aunt Alice L. Riggs. Alice was born in Council, Idaho on July 7, 1924 to William Edward Edmunson and Etta Welcome Edmunson ( Short ). She moved with her family to Klamath Falls when she was two years old, where her dad worked as a timber faller. She had one brother, Bill, who preceded her in death.



She married Henry Sargant in 1942 and in 1944 they had their only child, a son, Tom, who recently passed away. In 1972 she married Herb Riggs and they remained married until Herb's passing in 1998.



She was a sweet lady of many talents which included painting with oils and water colors as well as her love for photography. She leaves behind two grand-daughters, Michelle Sargant and Jennifer Sargant, along with many nieces and nephews who will cherish their memories of Alice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store