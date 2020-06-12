Allen Timms, 91, a resident of Klamath Falls, OR, passed away on June 8, 2020. Allen was born on August 1, 1928 in Ventura, CA to Albert and Margaret Timms of Ojai, CA. He attended school in Ojai at Nordorff Elementary, Middle, and High School and graduated in June of 1946. He then attended Ventura Jr. College and graduated with an Associate's Degree in Arts on June 14, 1951. On August 1, 1953 he joined the U.S. Air Force and graduated from the U.S. Air Force Pilot Training in Waco, TX, where most of the training as Second Lieutenant and received distinguish graduate, one of eight out of one hundred. He flew T6, T28, and T33 training planes in Texas and Georgia. He also went to schools for night fighter F94 jets during the Korean War. Allen went to Alaska for 3 1/2 years at Elmandorf AF Base. In 1956 he flew T33, F94, and F89 Scorpion jets standing Second Lieutenant guard for the U.S. against Russia. During that time, Allen met his second wife of 62 years, a Captain in the U.S. Air Force Nurse Core and they married there. After one year he was promoted to First Lieutenant. After the Korean War when his service was over, Allen attended the University of Denver and received a Bachelor's of Science Degree in business administration and in June 1958 and Airline Management. In the meantime, he joined the National Guard at Cheyenne, WY flying the fighter jets F80 and T33 and then the F86. Allen stayed for six years and got promoted to Captain. After he graduated from the University of Denver he went to work for Continental Airlines as a co-pilot of DC-3's from Denver to Kansas City. In the meantime, he purchased 15 acres South of Denver and his wife was made School Nurse for Kiowa. Allen was then promoted and flew DC-6's and Douglas DC-7's. He then purchased 640 acres in Kiowa for cattle ranching. After 9 years, he was promoted and flew DC-3's and then was promoted to Nickers viscount four engine turbo prop for four years. He then flew Boeing 3 engine jets F27 for 3 years. They bought and sold a number of cattle ranches and ended up with 4,000 acres at Deer Trail, CO with 500 head of registered Angus. Continental Airlines bought Douglas DC-10's, and so they moved to Lompoc, CA and had a 300-acre ranch. Allen commuted to LA Airport, flying to Hawaii, Denver, Chicago, and New York. In 1986 after 30 years with the airlines, he had to retire at 60 and decided to move to Oregon to Williams and then Bonanza. He had 300 acres for hay and then in 1996, they moved closer to town. His wife of 62 years, Genevieve, died in June of 2015. Allen is survived by a daughter from his first marriage, Diane Cuccio; two grandchildren, one brother in Phoenix, AZ; and one brother in Ojai. He was also baptized into Christ at the Nile Street Church of Christ in Klamath Falls, Oregon.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store