Alpha Ruth Glenn


1926 - 2019
Alpha Ruth Glenn Obituary
Alpha "Ruth" Stringer Glenn, 93, of Klamath Falls, Ore., left us and joined her heavenly family on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Ruth was born on Feb. 14, 1926, In Mesquite, Texas, to Charles Franklin Stringer and Jessie Maude Ridgeway. She married John Dee Glenn on Jan. 3, 1942, and was widowed in 1994. They had four children Jim and Marsha Glenn of Myrtle Point, Ore., John W. and Beth Glenn of Arizona, David Glenn of Klamath Falls, and Rachel Glenn of Klamath Falls; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandkids; and two great-great-grandkids.

Ruth retired from Merle West Medical Center in 1984 after 25 years of service as a dietary aide.

She was preceded in death by her parents and eight siblings Vashti, Pauline, Deborah, Joe, Daniel, Benny, Paul and David. At her request, there will be no services.

Her favorite response to how are you feeling today? was "with both hands."
Published in Herald And News on July 16, 2019
