Services Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd 2680 Memorial Drive Klamath Falls , OR 97601 (541) 883-3458 Resources More Obituaries for Alton Davis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Alton Davis

1931 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Alton B. Davis was born in Mount Enterprise, Texas, on Jan. 18, 1931, and went to be with The Lord on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. He passed away at his home in Klamath Falls, Ore.



Alton was a member of the Army and served his country from 1947 to 1950 and was discharged under honorable conditions.



Before retiring, Alton was a counselor. He enjoyed reading and conversing with others. He studied the Bible avidly and loved to share God's word.



In 2007, Alton graduated from Oregon Institute of Technology with a bachelor's degree in communications and a minor in psychology. At this time, he was 76 years old. Both he and his family were very proud of his accomplishments.



In his later years, Alton battled with lung cancer. He had a strong will to live and a very strong faith in the strength of God. He was blessed to live 88 years.



Alton leaves to mourn his passing Crystal Q. Taylor and Raymond Taylor his daughter and son-in-law, two grandchildren Aleeka and Zion Qualls, and his loving caregiver and friend Veronica Goodell.



He was preceded in death by his father Alton Davis, mother Vada Jones, and step-father Gerald G. Jones. Alton will be truly missed.



There will be a viewing in Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd, 2680 Memorial Drive, on Tuesday, June 11, from 2 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted in Klamath Christian Center, 6100 Church Hill Drive, by his pastor Scott Hines on Wednesday, June 12, at 2 p.m. Published in Herald And News on June 11, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries