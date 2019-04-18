Resources More Obituaries for Angelica Jackson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Angelica Jackson

1990 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Angelica Jeanette Jackson, passed on April 9, 2019, in Chiloquin Ore. (Known affectionately by family as "Gel" or "Woody").



Angelica was born on Jan. 10, 1990, to Trina Evelyn Macfarlane and Jason Jackson in Klamath Falls Ore.



She was preceded in death by her mother Trina Macfarlane, her uncle "Gib" Berry, her grandmother Ilene Berry, her grandmother Marilyn Jackson, and her great-aunt Mary Berry Hurtado.



She is survived by brothers Taylor Jackson and Adrian Hernandez; her dearly loved baby girl Anniah; special love Demiah Martinez; nephew Taylor Jr; grandfather Dave Macfarlane; father Jason Jackson; aunt Vicky Jackson; uncles Travis, David, Wendell and Stephen Macfarlane; aunt Tila Macfarlane; great-uncles Fred, Mark, Pete, Matthew and Mike Macfarlane; great-aunties Therese Macfarlane, Julie Epperson, Katerie Moore and Cora Thompson; and 60-plus cousins. Special friends are many, but especially include Meredith, Alyssa, Tiffany, Adriana, and Dani Lopez - truly family, and Seya Kerekes. Angelica had many other people she loved and who loved her and were there for her - you know who you are!



Angelica loved to laugh and had a quick wit and amazing sense of humor. Growing up, she continuously organized some sort of entertainment: a dance, a skit, a puppet show, and roped in her brothers or whomever was around to join her. She enjoyed horses, listening to music, beading, making things, and spending time with her brothers and special friends (mostly the Lopez's). She had great taste and loved putting together nice outfits.



Angelica lost her mom when she was 10 and never stopped missing her. They were alike in many ways. The joy of her life was her baby girl Anniah, who gave her a strong desire to make a good life for both of them. She was fighting to make that a reality - gone too soon!



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Davenport's Chapel ofd the Good Shepherd, 2680 Memorial Drive, Klamath Falls. Everyone invited. A potluck to follow. Published in Herald And News on Apr. 18, 2019