Ann Eleanor Steers, 90, of Salem, Oregon, passed away October 21, 2020 with her family by her side.



She was born in Klamath Falls in 1930 to Ray and Dolores Reeves. She married Lyle Robert Steers in February 1951.



Ann is survived by her loving husband, three children, Kristi Steers McClain, Timothy Steers, Becki Steers Carnivale; sister, Ramona Valencia. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



