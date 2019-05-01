|
|
Ann Hamilton was born in Ireland on Feb. 21, 1937. She passed away in Klamath Falls, Ore., on April 25, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ann Porter; brothers, James and Willie Porter; sister, Isobel Dubose and step-son, Tommy Hamilton.
Ann ran her own successful elderly foster care home for many years. She enjoyed traveling with her daughter and playing slot machines. She had been on two cruises where she would dress to the nines.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Ann Hall; step-family, Sandy Hamilton, Michelle and Joel Micka and Tonya Hamilton; sister, Roberta Moots; grandpets, Maisie, Percy, Tiger and Peyton, and numerous special friends at Pelican Pointe.
Published in Herald And News on May 1, 2019