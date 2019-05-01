Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Hamilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Hamilton


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ann Hamilton Obituary
Ann Hamilton was born in Ireland on Feb. 21, 1937. She passed away in Klamath Falls, Ore., on April 25, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ann Porter; brothers, James and Willie Porter; sister, Isobel Dubose and step-son, Tommy Hamilton.

Ann ran her own successful elderly foster care home for many years. She enjoyed traveling with her daughter and playing slot machines. She had been on two cruises where she would dress to the nines.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Ann Hall; step-family, Sandy Hamilton, Michelle and Joel Micka and Tonya Hamilton; sister, Roberta Moots; grandpets, Maisie, Percy, Tiger and Peyton, and numerous special friends at Pelican Pointe.
Published in Herald And News on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.