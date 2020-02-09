|
Ann Lewis Cooper "flew west" January 22, 2020 in Dayton, Ohio. The youngest child of R. R. (Dick) and Lela Hoyt Lewis, Ann enjoyed a happy childhood on Long Island, New York. She loved life and blessed others with her enthusiasm, energy and encouragement. A runner, pilot, and certified flight instructor, Ann taught at Southern Oregon Aviation and offered ground school courses at Oregon Institute of Technology. Ann loved living in Klamath Falls, both as an Air Force family and later as a civilian. She enjoyed the company of fellow aviators at the Reno Air Races and the Experimental Aviation Association's Fly in, Oshkosh, WIS, and while making the occasional "flagpole run" - flying her light plane over the flag pole at Kingsley Field, or taking a backseat ride in a fighter jet for her article in Air Progress magazine. Some of her best friends were other lady pilots in the local chapter of the Ninety-Nines - International Organization of Women Pilots, and artists in the American Association of Aviation Artists. Ann's interest in people, flying and aviation history propelled her career as an author in which she wrote widely. She joined her good friend and acclaimed artist Sharon Rajnus, in producing "Stars of the Sky, Legends All" - a book featuring the accomplishments of women aviatrices. Her grandchildren fondly remember spending time with Grandma Ann. On trips in the car, she would remind them to fasten their seatbelts and "prepare for departure", then pretend to request permission from Air Traffic Control to take off or land. She loved aviation history and would entertain them with stories of planes and pilots. Best of all, they knew she loved them. Ann is survived by her daughters Linda Barrett (Glenn) and Beth Luedeker; son John Warinner (Amy); and grandchildren Michael and John Barrett, Jae Lyn Layton, Thomas and Rebecca (Luedeker) Wittner, Sam Luedeker, Matthew and Mattie Luedeker, Seth and Hannah (Warinner) Alden, Molly Warinner, Peter and Danae Warinner and Brian Warinner; great grandson Kade Alden; also by her husband Charles Cooper, his four children and their families and the Jim Enman family. A memorial service is planned for February 15, 2020, in Dayton, OH. To honor Ann, the Crater Lake Flyers, the local chapter of the 99's have contributed to Women in Aviation scholarships to benefit future lady pilots. Memorial contributions may be made to a recipient of your choice, hospice or Women in Aviation International, 3647 State Route 503 South, West Alexandria, OH 45381.
Published in Herald And News on Feb. 9, 2020