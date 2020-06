Or Copy this URL to Share

Ann Marie Wolfskill was born in San Francisco, Calif. on April 8, 1937. She passed away on March 23, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. A memorial service will be held on June 6, 2020 at St Pius 10 Catholic Church in Klamath Falls. Rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m. and Mass at 11 a.m.



