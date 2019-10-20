|
Anna Louise (Kemp) Bone passed away of natural causes at her home on Oct. 6, 2019. Ann was born to Ray and Lillian (Pruitt) Kemp Sept. 2, 1929, in Ventura, Calif., she attended grade school and high school in Santa Cruz, Calif.
Ann and John (Bob) Bone were married in Santa Cruz on July 12, 1947, and they moved to Tulelake in 1956, here they farmed potatoes, onions and grain on a veterans homestead.
In 1949 their first daughter was born, a second daughter was born in 1951 and a third born in 1956.
Ann enjoyed her yard and flowers during the summer months and was active in her local garden club. When there was a break in the farming the family spent time at Lake Shasta water skiing and they enjoyed snow skiing during the winter. After their daughters finished high school, Ann treasured her trips overseas with friends.
She is survived by her daughters, Christine McElroy of Parma, Idaho, Patti Hickman of Tulelake, Calif., and Marcia Snowden of Conrad, lowa; sons in-law Mike McElroy, Mike Hickman and Chris Snowden; grandchildren
Todd (Jeanie) McElroy, Greenleaf, Idaho, Becky (Danny) Gonce, Juneau, Alaska, Amanda Hickman, Malin, Ore., Brandon Hickman, Spokane, Wash., Jeffrey (Lindsey) Snowden Colorado Springs, Colo., and Michelle Snowden Gustavus, Alaska; six great-grandchildren, Carson and Aubrey Gonce, Makenna Verley, Max and Amelia Hickman, and Oliver McElroy. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years in 2004.
No memorial services will be held, at Ann's request.
Published in Herald And News on Oct. 20, 2019