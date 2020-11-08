Anna Stella Andrejko passed away in her residence at Crystal Terrace on October 17, 2020. She resided there for about nine years.



Mrs. Andrejko was born Stulas in Bridgeport CT on July 27, 1927. She married Michael Andrejko on June 4, 1949. They had two daughters, Sharron and Susan before moving to Santa Ana, CA in 1960.



Anna had a long career with the United States Post Office retiring in 1987. In retirement, Anna enjoyed doing volunteer work, her Catholic faith and her beloved dogs.



Mike and Anna moved to Gresham OR post retirement. Later in life, she followed her daughter Sue to Charlotte NC and later Klamath Falls, OR.



Mike, Sharron and Sue all predeceased Anna. She is survived by her sons-in-law, Gary Kerwin of Washington State and Ken Kendall of Klamath Falls.



In view of the pandemic, there will be no memorial gathering. Anna will be interred with Mike and Sharron at Forest Lawn in Gresham. Those wishing to make a donation in her name may do so to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Klamath Falls.



