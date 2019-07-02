Anne Bruner, 94, died on June 27, 2019, in Klamath Falls, Ore.



Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery immediately following Mass.



Mrs. Bruner was born on Dec. 12, 1924, in LaGrande, Ore., to Peter and Mandy Zupan.



She was preceded in death by her husbands Lester Harter and Frank Bruner, son Michael J Bruner, sisters Mary Blackwell, Katie Montagner, and Jennie Furber and brother Jack Zupan.



Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law Jeanne and Tim Johnson of Olympia, Wash., Linda and Will Luebke of Palmer, Alaska, and Susan and Jorg Schmeisser of Kodiak, Alaska, son Frank B. Bruner of Houston, Alaska; granddaughters Heather Johnson Smith and her husband Styge of Juneau, Alaska, Amy Janssen of Olympia, Samantha Smith and her husband Robert of Klamath Falls, Ore., Terra Stanley of Palmer, and Shelby Pruitt of Kodiak; grandsons Robert Pebsworth and his wife Cammy, Eric Pebsworth of Wasilla, Alaska, James Pruitt of Kodiak, Daniel Bruner and his wife Natalie of Wasilla, and Christopher Bruner of Anchorage, Alaska; several great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews from Alaska and Oregon; and special family members, niece and nephew Elaine and David Bruner, who were her traveling companions and provided her loving personal support for the past 15 years.



Memorial donations may be made to Klamath Hospice, 4745 S. Sixth St., Klamath Falls, OR 97503. Published in Herald And News on July 2, 2019