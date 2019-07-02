Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Hair-Ward's Funeral Chapel
515 Pine St
Klamath Falls, OR 97601
(541) 884-3456
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Bruner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Bruner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne Bruner Obituary
Anne Bruner, 94, died on June 27, 2019, in Klamath Falls, Ore.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery immediately following Mass.

Mrs. Bruner was born on Dec. 12, 1924, in LaGrande, Ore., to Peter and Mandy Zupan.

She was preceded in death by her husbands Lester Harter and Frank Bruner, son Michael J Bruner, sisters Mary Blackwell, Katie Montagner, and Jennie Furber and brother Jack Zupan.

Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law Jeanne and Tim Johnson of Olympia, Wash., Linda and Will Luebke of Palmer, Alaska, and Susan and Jorg Schmeisser of Kodiak, Alaska, son Frank B. Bruner of Houston, Alaska; granddaughters Heather Johnson Smith and her husband Styge of Juneau, Alaska, Amy Janssen of Olympia, Samantha Smith and her husband Robert of Klamath Falls, Ore., Terra Stanley of Palmer, and Shelby Pruitt of Kodiak; grandsons Robert Pebsworth and his wife Cammy, Eric Pebsworth of Wasilla, Alaska, James Pruitt of Kodiak, Daniel Bruner and his wife Natalie of Wasilla, and Christopher Bruner of Anchorage, Alaska; several great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews from Alaska and Oregon; and special family members, niece and nephew Elaine and David Bruner, who were her traveling companions and provided her loving personal support for the past 15 years.

Memorial donations may be made to Klamath Hospice, 4745 S. Sixth St., Klamath Falls, OR 97503.
Published in Herald And News on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now