Anne Ezell


1945 - 2019
Anne Ezell Obituary
Anne Ezell, who was born Barbara Ann Shinar on Oct. 3, 1945, in Boca Raton, Fla., the eldest child of Alexander and Christine Shinar, passed away on July 15, 2019, in Klamath Falls.

Due to her father's military service, the family lived in five states, eventually settling down in Long Beach, Calif. She was a graduate of St. Anthony Girls High School and attended Long Beach City College.

She had two children, Michelle Rita Jordan and Erik Paul Jordan (wife Vineeta), and one granddaughter, Kristina Scherf.

She was a longtime resident of Klamath Falls, Ore., and very active as a volunteer for Klamath County Museum, Historical Society, Ross Ragland Theater, and St. Pius X Catholic Church (her parish). Anne was a well-read, intelligent historian who loved her community and her Catholic faith.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 10:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Pius X Catholic Church followed by a luncheon and services at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Herald And News on July 25, 2019
