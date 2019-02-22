Home

In loving memory of our amazing, hardworking, one of a kind, Tony.
Antonio Salazar passed away peacefully on Feb. 13, 2019, with his wife by his side. He was originally from Texas and moved here in 1960. He loved fishing, listening to music, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife Celia; one and only daughter, Lupe; seven sons, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The viewing is at Davenport's Funeral Chapel on Feb. 23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The funeral will be held at Holy Cross Church in Tulelake on Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. He will be greatly missed by all.
Published in Herald And News on Feb. 22, 2019
