Ardelia Belinda Hood, 84, of Beaverton, Ore., and Chiloquin, Ore. died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband, veteran Julian Ronald Hood, three brothers, three sisters, and her six children: Melinda Hood, Robin Hood, Haskell Hood, Tila Mendez, Lila Mendez, Anita Mendez, as well as 34 grand and great-grandchildren.
She was well known for her determination, optimism, and sense of humor. As a strong Christian woman, she took great comfort in reading the Bible and sharing her love of God. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with her family. She laughed often and loved fiercely. She truly will be missed and remain in our hearts forever.
It was her wish that no memorial be held. She will be laid to rest at Willamette National Cemetery where she will be joined by her husband for eternity.
Published in Herald And News on Feb. 16, 2020