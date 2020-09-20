1/1
Arlene Jane Dixon
1920 - 2020

Arlene Jane Dixon was surrounded by love when she passed away peacefully at her home on September 16, 2020. She was born on October 9, 1920 in Tacoma Washington. Memorial services will be held at O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel on Monday September 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM.

Arlene is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Karen and Bill Greinke of Simi Valley, CA; son-in-law Rob Henderson of Newport, OR; grandson and his wife Brad and Angie Henderson of Aloha, OR; granddaughter and her husband Jocelyn and John Dolan, great granddaughter Emilia Dolan, all of Chandler, AZ; and her brother and his wife Pete and Lonnie Jones of Golden Valley, AZ. She was preceded in death by her daughter Jeanne Henderson and her husband Clyde Dixon.

Arlene loved to dance. She loved music reading, sewing, and telling her stories to her friends. She was an inspiration of strength to everyone who knew her and her positive spirit will be greatly missed. For additional information please visit www.ohair-wards.com.

Published in Herald And News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Hair-Ward's Funeral Chapel
515 Pine St
Klamath Falls, OR 97601
(541) 884-3456
