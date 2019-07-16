On July 10, 2019, the Lord called his faithful daughter home.



Arlene Edna Shelley Spaulding was born in on Aug. 12, 1927, to Howard and Mary Shelley and grew up in the Langell Valley near Klamath Falls, Ore. Even though times were often hard, she enjoyed her life as she basked in the love of her parents and five older siblings. She attended the local schools while working on the family farm and often worked for the neighbors to earn extra income.



In February 1946, a young man came to rent a room from her mother who often took in boarders. Two weeks later, he and Arlene were married. This union lasted 44 years until his death. Moving often to find work, the family lived in California , Colorado and Nevada. Arlene was a proud and happy mother to nine children. She was also a masterful magician who could turn the most basic of ingredients into five star meals. She worked occasionally outside the home as a LVN at the Girl's School in Caliente, Nev., and for Sears and was active in The Order of the Eastern Star at both the Canon City, Colo., and Tonopah, Nev., chapters.



Throughout her life, Arlene maintained a close and personal relationship with her Lord and Savior. Her passing brings an end to an era in that she was the last of the original Shelleys from Langell Valley.



She is preceded in death by her husband James O. Spaulding, one son Richard Allen Spaulding, granddaughter Elizabeth Nicole Spaulding, parents Howard and Mary Shelley, and five siblings Edward (Elsie) Shelley, Albert (Betty) Shelley, Ella (Bill) Minnick, Ellen (Edward) Kyniston and Lawrence (Hazel) Shelley.



She is survived by her children Barbara Spaulding, Howard (Lynn) Spaulding, Roy (Irene) Spaulding, Gerri Spaulding, Nan (Lee) Hamrick, Judy (Harley) Johnson, Albert "Jimmie" Spaulding and Gary (Sharon) Spaulding as well as a step-son Thomas (Karen) Spaulding and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Arlene passed peacefully in Tonopah in the company of her daughter and longtime caregiver Nan. Interment will be in Wetmore, Colo., after a service in Canon City. Published in Herald And News on July 16, 2019