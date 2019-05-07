Art Sturgeon passed away peacefully on May 1, 2019, with family beside him and the American flag waving outside his window.



Art was born in Beechwood, Ind., to Elijah and Alta Sturgeon on Feb. 3, 1932, as Arthur Lee Sturgeon.



He served in the U.S. Army from October 1952 to October 1954 and was a decorated Korean War veteran.



In 1960, Art moved to the West Coast to work in Yreka, Calif., later moving to Klamath Falls in 1966 to work for Pacific Co-op. He found his calling as a salesman and worked for several companies in the Yreka and Klamath Falls area, including Northrop King Seed Company, A.H. Stewart Saw Shop and 20-plus years selling farm equipment for Floyd A. Boyd until retiring there. With his warm smile and caring personality, Art made friends wherever he went.



During the last six years of his life, he fought many medical battles, and because of them he met many very special people. Most of his friends will remember him as Mr. 99%.



He loved hunting and fishing as younger man, but as he got older fishing was the joy of his life. Nothing made him happier than taking grandkids or friends out to catch a fish. He always enjoyed being surrounded with family and friends in the outdoors.



He leaves behind son Joe Markus and his wife Meta, daughter Donna Bowman, son Mike Markus and his wife Sherry, son Rick Sturgeon, daughter Barbara Lee Giller and her husband John, 25-plus grandchildren, 25-plus great-grandchildren, a few great-great-grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, and three grandchildren. He looked forward to being reunited with them and his past fishing buddies in heaven.



In lieu of flowers, in Art's words: "Load up your family and take them fishing, for a drive around the refuge, or a picnic outside because in the end all that's really important is family."



A graveside service will be held at Mt. Laki Cemetery on May 10, 2019, at 1 p.m. Published in Herald And News on May 7, 2019