|
|
|
Astrid Marie Dietrich Clark of Chiloquin, Ore. died on March 29, in Medford, Ore.
The daughter of Martin Dietrich and Cynthia Jaffray Dietrich, Astrid was born In Philadelphia, Penn. on February 28, 1940. She is survived by her husband, Commander Donald B. Clark, US Navy, retired of Chiloquin, Ore.; her daughter, Leslie Jaffray Clark, a registered nurse in Jacksonville, Fla.; her brother, Sigvard Dietrich; and her sister, Karin Dietrich Bunnell.
Astrid is preceded in death by both parents, her brother, Viking Dietrich; and her son, Lieutenant Bruce Leland Clark, US Navy, who died in an aircraft accident in 2005.
Astrid's early life was in Cologny, Switzerland and she received elementary education at the International School in Geneva. She graduated from Thomas Dale High School in Chester, Va. and attended Richmond Polytechnic Institute.
Clark was a devoted mother and wife. She recently celebrated her 50thwedding anniversary. Well traveled, Astrid lived in Lemoore and Monterey, Calif., Bucks County, Pa.; Corpus Christi, Texas;and Japan on two occasions - totaling six years. She also resided in Bermuda and traveled to Hong Kong, mainland China, Korea, Taipei, and Thailand.
Her hobbies included refurbishment of antique Japanese furniture. She was an accomplished artist.
Clark served as the membership coordinator for the Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens in Jacksonville, FL. In Klamath Falls, OR she volunteered at the Ross Ragland Theatre and at Sky Lakes Cancer Treatment Center.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, a memorial service has not been planned.
Published in Herald And News on Apr. 5, 2020