|
|
Aubrey Russell Avery passed peacefully at home on May 16, 2019, at the age of 94 in Las Vegas, Nev.
He was born to Orin Saxton Avery and Josephine Vivian Russell Avery on Nov. 3, 1924, on the historic family owned Klamath Pass Ranch, Dorris, Calif.
He graduated from Butte Valley High School, Dorris in 1942. Capt. A.R. Avery served in the Air Force during World War II as a fighter pilot. He attained a civil engineering degree from Oregon State University in 1952 and a degree in anthropology from University of Nevada at Las Vegas in 1993. Russell was a professional engineer and land surveyor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Patricia May Vivian Avery Rothermel, and his grandson Oran Lee Miller Jr. of Chiloquin, Ore. He is survived by his daughters Linda Lee Miller of Bend, Ore., and Rebecca Lee Avery of Summerdale, Ala., grandchildren Angela Hawkins, Amanda Mabrey, and Nadja Schmidt, great-grandchildren Breana Lee Miller, Jesse, Anna-Marie, Gregor, and Theodore, niece Kerry Jo Rothermel Heering, and grandniece Danika.
Published in Herald And News on June 9, 2019