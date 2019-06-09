Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Aubrey Avery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aubrey Avery


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Aubrey Avery Obituary
Aubrey Russell Avery passed peacefully at home on May 16, 2019, at the age of 94 in Las Vegas, Nev.

He was born to Orin Saxton Avery and Josephine Vivian Russell Avery on Nov. 3, 1924, on the historic family owned Klamath Pass Ranch, Dorris, Calif.

He graduated from Butte Valley High School, Dorris in 1942. Capt. A.R. Avery served in the Air Force during World War II as a fighter pilot. He attained a civil engineering degree from Oregon State University in 1952 and a degree in anthropology from University of Nevada at Las Vegas in 1993. Russell was a professional engineer and land surveyor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Patricia May Vivian Avery Rothermel, and his grandson Oran Lee Miller Jr. of Chiloquin, Ore. He is survived by his daughters Linda Lee Miller of Bend, Ore., and Rebecca Lee Avery of Summerdale, Ala., grandchildren Angela Hawkins, Amanda Mabrey, and Nadja Schmidt, great-grandchildren Breana Lee Miller, Jesse, Anna-Marie, Gregor, and Theodore, niece Kerry Jo Rothermel Heering, and grandniece Danika.
Published in Herald And News on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.