Austin Edward Staub passed away in his mother's arms on Nov. 20, 2019, at 23 hours old.
Austin was not expected to make it to the third trimester in utero as he was diagnosed with a chromosomal defect called Trisomy 18 at the 18th week of pregnancy. His parents, Nick and Lexie Staub, prayed and trusted that they would get to meet their baby face to face. Trisomy 18 babies rarely make it to term and even more rarely make it through labor and delivery. Austin must have never heard those odds because he refused to give up until he gave his mom and dad what they had been praying for.
At 1:14 p.m Nov. 19, Austin came into this world. His mom and dad got to hold him immediately, awaiting a cry that never seemed to come. After some time, the doctors checked, and he did have a heartbeat, but was not noticeably breathing. It appeared his time on earth would be only minutes. Out of nowhere, he began to cry and roared back to life - a true gift from God. Austin was absolutely beautiful. He had a warrior spirit and refused to be held down by the statistics. He gave his mom and dad memories that will last a lifetime. God made no mistake when he made Austin. He touched the lives of everyone who had the privilege of witnessing how hard he fought and how perfect his soul is. Austin was so much bigger than a hospital room, so knowing that his time was short, his family got to take him outside to feel the fresh air and the sun on his face. What had been a cold, windy day up to that point, transformed into a mild November morning that Austin was able to enjoy.
When Austin passed away, he left a hole that will never be filled, joy that will never cease, and love that will last a lifetime. His mom and dad know Austin is now completely healed in the arms of Jesus. Nick and Lexie's treasure is now in heaven, "For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also" Matthew 6:21.
Austin got to meet his grandparents, Brad and Dori Staub and Ron and Jill Greenbank; his great-grandparents, Perry and Ruth Porter and Russ and Sandi Dunn; his uncles, Jared and Hayden Staub and Spencer Greenbank; his aunts, Alicia Staub and Marilyn Macy; his great-aunts, Jacque Mick and Jennifer Quinn; his great-uncle John Mick; his cousins, Alivia and Chloe Staub, Curtis, Cecelia, and Caroline Mick and Lela Marshall. Austin was surrounded by family and love his entire time on earth.
His family is accepting donations that will be used for a memorial at Sky Lakes Medical Center. It will be an outdoor courtyard where families can take their newborns to be outside without leaving the protection of the medical center. Leftover funds will be donated to Sky Lakes Medical Center or other medical centers and hospitals in need of keepsake supplies, such as castings, imprints, pictures, etc. to be used for future situations like Austin's so that families can have lifelong keepsakes to remember their son or daughter by.
Checks can be made out to "Austin Staub Memorial Fund" and dropped off to any local Umpqua Bank or mailed to Austin Staub Memorial Fund, 3953 Rio Vista Way, Klamath Falls, OR 97603.
Published in Herald And News on Nov. 27, 2019