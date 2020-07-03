Barbara Anne Andersch, adored by many, went home to be with our Lord in Heaven on June 30th, 2020. Barbara was born in Columbus, Ohio on September 18th, 1935 and moved to Klamath Falls, Oregon as a child. Barbara graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic School and married the love of her life, Ed Andersch shortly after. Barbara raised their 7 children from home while they were all in school. After the children graduated, Barbara and Ed opened their own home furnishings store, Andersch Home Furnishings, where Barbara was the bookkeeper. Barbara was a fun-loving, strong woman and caring wife, mother and grandmother. One of her favorite things to do was to have all of the family together for parties and holidays, where she would really shine the most. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Cecelia and Axel Hedlund, and her son, Steven. Barbara is survived by her husband, Ed, her brother, Gary Hedlund (Mary Beth), children Phil Andersch (Brenda), Tom Andersch (Teri), John Andersch, Ken Andersch (Dana), Sheryl Coe (Steve), and Pat Andersch. She is also survived by her 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Her memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 9th, 2020 at 11:00am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church



