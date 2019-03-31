Resources More Obituaries for Barbara Binderup Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Barbara Binderup

1947 - 2019 Obituary Flowers On Saturday, March 16, 2019, surrounded by her family, friends and her beloved dogs, Barbara Ann Binderup entered into eternal rest. She was born in Providence, R.I., on April 16, 1947, to Russell and Cleane Lord.



After graduating from Monterrey High School, Barbara attended college at San Francisco State University, where she met her husband Charles Dean Binderup.



Bonded by their love of education, Barbara and Charles married in 1972 and built their first home in Lee Vining, Calif., where they welcomed their firstborn Joshua Brett. Barbara and Charlie later moved to Tulelake, Calif., where they continued their careers in service and education and welcomed their second son Seth Brady.



Barbara dedicated her entire life to her true calling: teaching. She taught at both Tulelake elementary and high schools, where she touched countless lives and made positive and lasting impacts on her students over a span of more than a 35-year career. After her retirement, she continued her service to education by volunteering her time at Tulelake Elementary School until her passing.



Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Charles Dean Binderup, her parents Russell and Cleane Lord and her sister Norma Lundgren. She is survived by her sons Josh and Seth, daughter-in-law Annie and her beloved dogs Mia and Gibbs.



Barbara's family invite her friends and former students to gather with them to honor her incredible life and legacy and to share memories and stories. The gathering will take place on Saturday, April 13, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Barb's Tulelake home at 1707 County Road, 100, Tulelake. In lieu of flowers, Barbara's wish was for donations to be made to organizations dedicated to dog and animal rescue efforts in the Klamath Basin. Please send all donations to paypal.me/BarbaraBDogRescue. Published in Herald And News on Mar. 31, 2019