After a 22-year battle with breast cancer, Barbara Charyce Wheat, 63, of Klamath Falls, Ore., went home to be with our Father in Heaven on Sept. 22, 2020. Barbara's strong will to live, unwavering faith in God and the love and prayers of family, friends and many other supporters carried her through each day of her long battle.



During the different stages of her breast cancer, Barbara met and was cared for by many wonderful and caring people at our Cancer Treatment Center. She often gave credit to those that cared for her, as well as to God, for the many wonderful years she was able to spend with her family and friends after being diagnosed.



Barbara was born Feb. 26, 1957, in Salem, Ore., the daughter of Harvey and Betty Meacham. She attended school in Salem for a short time and finished her schooling when she moved to Klamath Falls in 1966. Throughout the years, Barbara worked in a variety of professions starting as a small business owner, receptionist at a bathtub manufacturing facility, manager of an assisted living facility and a bus driver at the Klamath County School District where she retired.



Barbara's life should be celebrated for her strength, genuine kindness, love and compassion she showed to everyone she encountered. She truly inspired those who knew her. Barbara's smile was contagious and could light up any room. Her sweet demeanor and personality won the trust and hearts of many. Her signature gift of joy and happiness expressed through her thoughtfulness, constant smile and laughter will always be remembered.



There is nothing in this world that Barbara loved more than her family and those she considers family. "I'm so happy" was often a phrase she would proclaim, and she truly was. Barbara was happy when she watched her children grown into beautiful adults, she was happy cuddling her grandkids, she was happy when her family could get together for game nights, she was happy when she could reminisce with family and friends about the past, and she was happy anytime she was near the man she loved for over 25 years.



We are thankful that Barbara is finally healed and in the arms of Jesus where she is reunited with her beloved son Dylan and granddaughter Adelyse.



Barbara is survived by her husband, Gregg Wheat; daughters, Ashley Roncevich and, Lindsay Manfull; son-in-laws, Mark Manfull and Mike Roncevich; her brother Bob Brunsman and sister-in-law Margie Brunsman. She also leaves behind Larry and Sherry Wheat, Andrea and Jeff Hampson, Ryan and Jessica Hampson, and Kayla and Brandon Nelson; as well as other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, grandkids and many close friends.



Barbara touched the lives of many people in so many ways, she will be dearly missed.



A private family memorial service will be held at her family home on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at 2:13 p.m.



