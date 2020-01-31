|
|
Barbara Joyce Kirk, 80, passed away in her home on Jan. 25, 2020, in Chiloquin, Ore.
Barbara was born on March 26, 1939, in Klamath Agency, the daughter of Francis Kirk and Rebecca Oar. At a young age, she moved to Crow Agency in Montana, where she met Larson Lee Bravo. They were married in 1959 and went on to have five children together Larson Lee Bravo Jr., Arthur Francis Bravo, Juanita Rose Bravo, Robert Hugh Bravo and Ruth Ann Bravo.
Barbara was a Klamath Tribal member and worked for the Klamath Tribes for over 20 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband Larson Lee Bravo Sr., her daughter Juanita Rose Bravo and her son Arthur Francis Bravo.
Services will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 1, in the Big Gym in Chiloquin.
She will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her.
Published in Herald And News on Jan. 31, 2020