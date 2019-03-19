Resources More Obituaries for Barbara Knox Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Barbara Knox

1931 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Barbara Artha Knox went to be with her Lord on March 10, 2019.



She was born on Nov. 28, 1931, to Dolly Edna (Woodcock) and J. Arthur Barrett in Grants Pass. She was the oldest of five children.



Barbara "Bobby" grew up in the ranch country of rural Oregon. She attended grade school in Huntington, Baker City, and Post, where she could be seen riding a horse to school. She attended high school in Baker City, Redmond and Prineville. She graduated in Prineville from Crook County High School on June 2, 1950, and two days later married Horace G. "Newt: Knox. They started their family in Post on her father-in-law's ranch. They had four daughters and one son.



Barbara and Newt worked various farms and ranches throughout central and eastern Oregon. The family left central Oregon in 1970 and settled in Bonanza on her father's wheat farm, where she lived for 44 years prior to moving to Klamath Falls in 2014.



She was a consummate homemaker and assisted Newt with the operation of the family farm. She cooked for hired men and raised a garden to help feed the family. Her home was always open to those who needed a comfortable bed and a good meal. In her later years, she could be found crocheting blankets for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A loving mother and friend, she will be missed by those who knew and loved her.



She was an active member of the Wantland Avenue Church of Christ in Klamath Falls, which she attended for many years.



She was predeceased by her husband Horace of 47 years, son Roscoe, and son-in-law Robert Hanel. She leaves behind four daughters Mary Bales (David), Kay Hanel, Jody Jensen (Dave), and Billie Hirschy (Dennis). She is also survived by her beloved brother Jimmy Barrett of Prineville; Gary Frisbee of Bakersfield, Calif.; Connie Mayfield of Shady Cove; and Beverly Wolverton of Post.; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.



A celebration of life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Prineville Funeral Home, Heritage Chapel, 199 NE 10th St., Prineville. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Church of Christ at 2205 Wantland Ave., Klamath Falls, or to the .