Barbara Louise Mollison (nee Senders) of Klamath Falls passed away peacefully in her Klamath Falls home on Dec. 15, 2019. She was 102.5 years young.
Barbara was born in Portland, Ore., to Edgar and Marion Senders and married Van Scot Mollison on April 1, 1939. They moved to Klamath Falls in 1946 and she called it home through 2019.
Barbara is survived by daughter Mary Mollison Coucher of New York City, son-in-law Fred Wade of Klamath Falls, daughter-in-law Maria Mollison of Dunn Loring, Va., seven grandchildren Mary (Tom) Wade Heston of Spokane, Wash., Scot (Tom Simplot) Wade of Washington, D.C., Jake (Rob Donovan) Wade of Seattle, Wash., Andrew Mollison of Dunn Loring, Braden Coucher of Los Angeles, Calif., Margaret (Paul) Coucher Wilson of Lake Oswego, and Joe Van Coucher of New York City, five great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, and beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by husband Van, daughter Gail Mollison Wade, son Richard Miles Mollison, and sisters Bette (Senders) Roberts and Joan (Senders) Gifford.
Through the years, Barbara was active in Eastern Star, Jobs Daughters, Camp Fire Girls, Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church and First Presbyterian Church, and P.E.O. She was an avid golfer and an accomplished bridge player.
On July 8, 2017, she celebrated her 100th "big birthday bash" #barbarasbigbirthdaybash with many friends and family at her home in Klamath Falls. It was a grand event.
Her family will be celebrating her life at a memorial service on Feb. 29, 2020, 11 a.m. in First Presbyterian Church, 601 Pine St., Klamath Falls, OR 97601, and welcome all friends and family to join the celebration. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to P.E.O. Foundation Chapter FF, #7517 and sent to Chapter FF Treasurer, 2228 Kimberly Drive, Klamath Falls, OR 97603.
Published in Herald And News on Jan. 15, 2020