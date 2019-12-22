|
Barbara (Arnold) Schulze passed away on Dec. 7, 2019, with her son Rick by her side.
She was born to Leslie and Estelle Arnold on Aug. 31, 1933, in Watauga, Texas. She was a long-time resident of Klamath Falls and lived in Florence, Ore., near her sister Ann the last several years.
Barbara attended Fairhaven Elementary School and graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1952. She loved her high school years and class reunions were her social highlights. Her greatest passions, including music and dancing, which gave her great joy, and she could out dance anyone and did so every opportunity.
Barbra was an amazing mother and wonderful sister (sister-in law) and loyal friend. She is survived by her sons Rick Hafar and Mike Hafar, daughter Jacquelyn Schulze, sister Ann Lampropulos, brother and sister-in-law Lynn and Carol Arnold, and several nieces and nephews.
She was compassionate, fun, and loved by everyone. She will be missed by all who knew her. A Graveside service will be held next summer.
Published in Herald And News on Dec. 22, 2019