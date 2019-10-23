|
Barbara Jean Singleton (Glidewell) passed away on Oct.19, 2019, at the age of 87. Barbara was born on Nov. 28, 1931, to Walter and Irene Klinger in North Hollywood, CA. She and her husband, William Glidewell moved to the Klamath Basin in the early 1960s. She worked as the general manager of the Pelican Cinemas for many years before her retirement in 1997. She enjoyed square dancing, vacations with her family and friends and costume parties. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Irene Klinger; 2nd husband, Kermit Hardcastle; brother, Bill Klinger; and sister, Audrey Bradford. She is survived by her husband, Armand Singleton; brother, James Klinger; Son and daughter-in-law William (Jr) and Cecelia Glidewell; Son and daughter-in-law John and Audrey Glidewell; daughter, Brenda White and numerous grand and great grand-children. Viewing will be held at Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepard in Klamath Falls, OR, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at 3-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Armand Singleton to help with final expenses.
Published in Herald And News on Oct. 23, 2019