Becky Tofell passed away unexpectedly at her home the morning of August 27, 2020. Becky Tofell was born Rebecca Lynn Manning to Howard and Evelyn (Shulmire) Manning in Klamath Falls, Ore., on June 13, 1951. She was the first of six children. She graduated from Henley High School in 1969. She had two children, Brian Del and Traci Lynn. Becky worked for many years at Jeld-Wen, retiring just a few years ago.



She was a marvelous cook, excelling in old-fashioned favorites as well as experimenting with new recipes, which she loved to trade with friends and family. She made scrumptious pies and savory venison dishes. She was a catsup connoisseur. No holiday or family gathering was complete without her made-from-scratch dinner rolls, baked beans, ham, and frog eye salad.



She had a lifelong love of reading. Her favorites were mysteries and westerns, and most especially a mystery with a western setting. When she visited Powell's City of Books in Portland, she almost had to be dragged physically from the mystery section when it was time to leave. Some of her favorite books were the Leaphorn Chee mysteries, The Number One Ladies Detective Agency, and, lately, the books of Mardi Medawar.



Some of her favorite pastimes were crocheting and hunting. Becky was very proud of her Miwok Native American heritage. She loved horses, and excelled at pointing out the differences in horses the actors were riding in her beloved western movies.



Becky had an irreverent sense of humor, delighting in teasing her mother by flipping the bird in every family portrait. When in recent years she got her first smartphone, she was tickled to text poop emojis to her nieces. Most birthday cards she sent (arriving late in the mail, of course) had fart jokes. Being only 4 feet, 10 inches in height, she was every child's yardstick for getting tall.



She is preceded in death by her mother and her baby sisters Patsy and Lois. She is survived by her partner of 28 years Russell Tofell; her father Howard Manning; daughter Traci (Rick) Dexter; son Brian (Sheree) Brown; stepchildren Nicky, Brian, and Whitney; grandchildren Dakota, Jasmine, Hayden, Kelsie (Ethan), Katelyn (Michael), Savion, and Savannah; sisters Chris (Don) Tisdel and Linda (Rik) Vigeland; brother John (Lisa) Manning; and nieces Anna, Laura, Ella, and Lily.



