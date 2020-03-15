|
Berniece Lois Etchevers was born November 25, 1937 in Chiloquin, Ore. to Ruth and Erling Ericksen. She is the middle of her two sisters, Marcine Vanderhoff, and Della Harreguy. Berniece graduated salutatorian at Chiloquin High School in 1956. After high school, she was employed as a lookout for fires at remote towers. The towers were in remote, nearly inaccessible places, on top of rugged mountain tops, where she'd stay by herself for weeks, even months, at a time.
She also broke and rode horses, trapped beavers, baked homemade pies, gardened, and went to school to be a tax consultant. During the ranching season she met Francois "Frank" Etchevers, a sheep herder, who became her husband on June 10, 1967, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. Berniece and Frank built their ranch with hard work and dedication. They raised many cows and horses, while also building a business they loved. During that time, they had a baby named Lee Martin Etchevers. Raising Lee and becoming a mother was one of the most joyous and happy times in her life.
Berniece continued to live her life in Chiloquin with her husband. Unfortunately, their son passed away in an accident. During this difficult time, Berniece and Frank were blessed with their grandson Douglas Lee Etchevers who they raised with the same joy and happiness. Berniece leaves behind a grandson Douglas Lee Etchevers; a granddaughter Jasmine Ruth Etchevers; a sister Della and her husband Arnaud Harreguy; sisters-in-law, Marie Etchevers and Yvonne Nicolaurena; brother-in-law Leon and his wife Martha Etchevers.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Frank Etchevers; sister Marcine (Dale) Vanderhoff; parents Erling and Ruth Ericksen; brothers-in-law Jean and wife Anna Ruth Etchevers; his sister Veronique Etchevers; sister-in-law Rosallie Lespade; his brother, Ferdinand Etchevers.
Funeral services will be at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Chiloquin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 21. A reception will follow in the parish hall.
Published in Herald And News on Mar. 15, 2020