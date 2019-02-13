Home

Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd
2680 Memorial Drive
Klamath Falls, OR 97601
(541) 883-3458
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd
2680 Memorial Drive
Klamath Falls, OR 97601
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Klamath Memorial Park
2680 Memorial Drive
Klamath Falls, OR
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Yonna Valley Branch Chapel
26627 Highway 140 East
View Map
Bert Henry Goff


Bert Henry Goff Obituary
Bert Henry Goff passed away with loved ones by his side on Feb. 4, 2019, at the age of 92. He was born on July 13, 1926, in Los Gatos, Calif., to Marvin Jacob Goff and Lottie May Pankey.

In the late 1930s, the Goff family moved to Klamath County, Ore., where Bert spent his next 85 years wearing several different hats very well. His main love was his life as a rancher taking care of his horses, cattle and dogs. His wife, Margery Vera Bramwell Goff, was right along his side for 71 years. He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He is survived by his wife, Margery; children, Linda Margery and son-in-law Steven Eugene Vroman, Beverly Susan and son-in-law Thomas William Mallams; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

The viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18 at Davenport's Chapel, followed by an 11 a.m. graveside service, both at Klamath Memorial Park, 2680 Memorial Drive.

A memorial service will be at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Yonna Valley Branch Chapel at 26627 Highway 140 East at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18.
Published in Herald And News on Feb. 13, 2019
