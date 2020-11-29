1/1
Beth Biray Schorr
Beth Biray Schorr was born Dec. 9, 1974 in Celya, Mexico. She died Nov. 24, 2020.

She was a loving and kind human being. She loved God and her children. She leaves behind a son, Brandon Ellis; daughter, Gretchen Schorr; and two grandchildren, Ashton and Audrina Ellis. She also had extended family in Mexico.

She considered Carma Marshall to be her second mother and their relationship was very special. She loved to cook for her friends and family and prepared many special Mexican dishes for them to enjoy. She was a graduate of OIT and had a degree in psychology. She had a sensitive artistic soul.

She loved and she was loved and that is what her life was all about. We will miss her bright shiny spirit, but we know Beth has joined her husband Jake Schorr in heaven. Te Voy A Con Dios. Go with God. Beth you are an angel in his kingdom now.

A celebration of her life for friends and family will be held in the spring.

Published in Herald And News on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

