Betty "Jean" Hilyard of Klamath Falls passed away on Feb. 16, 2019, at the age of 90.
A visitation will be held in O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel on Saturday, Feb. 23, from 9 a.m. to noon followed by a celebration of life in First Presbyterian Church at 601 Pine St. at 1 p.m. Private interment will be held at Mt. Laki Cemetery.
Jean was born on Dec. 16, 1928, in Grants Pass, Ore., to Loren W. "Pete" and Hazel Elizabeth (Wells) George. Jean married Garret Dean Hilyard on June 21, 1946, and they shared 66 years together.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Larry and Debbie Hilyard; daughters and sons-in-law Shari and Clayton Daniel, Susan and Lee Bailey, and Linda Hilyard; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one-great-great grandson; sisters and brother-in-law Carol and Jim Creswell and Ruth Boyd; brother Bob George; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Garret, son Steven, grandson Nick Trainor, and great-grandson David Trainor.
Published in Herald And News on Feb. 20, 2019