Betty Lee Acord passed away peacefully on Dec., 23, 2019, in Redding, Calif. She was born in Blaine, Ohio, on Oct. 13, 1924. She is predeceased by her husband Alfred (2018) and survived by sons John Martin (Kathe) of Anderson, Calif., and Allen Acord (Darlene) of Redding, three grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. She graduated from Mount Shasta High School in 1942. She and Alfred married in 1950 and moved in 1952 to Alturas, Calif., where they raised their children and she worked as a secretary in insurance and title company businesses. In 1974, they moved to Klamath Falls, then moved to Redding in 2015.
Published in Herald And News on Jan. 10, 2020