Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Acord
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lee Acord


1924 - 2019
Send Flowers
Betty Lee Acord Obituary
Betty Lee Acord passed away peacefully on Dec., 23, 2019, in Redding, Calif. She was born in Blaine, Ohio, on Oct. 13, 1924. She is predeceased by her husband Alfred (2018) and survived by sons John Martin (Kathe) of Anderson, Calif., and Allen Acord (Darlene) of Redding, three grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. She graduated from Mount Shasta High School in 1942. She and Alfred married in 1950 and moved in 1952 to Alturas, Calif., where they raised their children and she worked as a secretary in insurance and title company businesses. In 1974, they moved to Klamath Falls, then moved to Redding in 2015.
Published in Herald And News on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -