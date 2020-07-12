Betty Lou Harrahill was born Dec. 25, 1925, to Cecil and Clara Koberstein in Gaston, Ore. She was the middle child of three siblings: Mary and Cecil Jr., who preceded her in death.



She graduated from Pacific University in Forest Grove with a degree in biology and secondary education. There she met Robert Harrahill and they were married in Mt. Angel in 1949. They moved to Klamath Falls in 1953, where Robert established his optometric practice. She lived in their house on Pacific Terrace for 55 years before moving to a Crystal Terrace retirement apartment.



Betty had many interests: she liked to walk, bird watch, ice skate and cross-country ski. She was an avid golfer and member of Reames Country Club for 50 years where she continued to golf well into her 80's. She was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Betty loved entertaining, especially her bridge groups. A highlight of her life was her travels to Europe and China and the Holy Land during her 50's and 60's. Later she just enjoyed her local outings and road trips. Betty was most proud of her many life-long friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband Robert in 1993. She is survived by her four children, Mary (Bill); Michael (Trisha), Maureen (Dennis) and Robert, Jr. She had four grandchildren: Joseph and Kara and Kate, Colleen and four great-grandchildren: Connor, Jacob, Benjamin and Avery.



Betty lived an active and happy life and will be missed by her family and friends. The family wishes to thank Klamath Hospice and the staff at Crystal Terrace for their compassionate care of Betty in her last year.



