Betty Jane Strong, formally from Klamath Falls, Ore., passed away in Yakima, Wash., on June 13, 2019.



Betty was born on Feb. 14, 1926, in Clare, Mich., to Adolph and Avanelle Hildebrandt. A brother, Marion, and a sister, Lorene, later joined the family.



After graduating from Beaverton High School in 1994 in Beaverton, Mich., she attended Bay City Business School in Bay City, Mich. She left home in 1947 with her cousin, Virginia Arnot, eventually ending up in California. While in there, she met and married Chris Strong in 1968. They settled in Klamath Falls, Ore., the same year. Betty moved to Yakima in 2017 due to her health.



Betty was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Chris, in 2006. She is survived by her brother Marion (Laural) and her sister Lorene (William Badger), several nieces and nephews, and four step-children.



Betty will be laid to rest next to her husband in Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens in Klamath Falls. Services will be held in O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel, 515 Pine St., at 11 a.m. Aug. 3, 2019. Published in Herald And News on July 10, 2019