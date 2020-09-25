Betty Urbach passed away at her home on September 20, 2020. Cause of death was Alzheimers. She was born February 22, 1946 in Corvallis, Oregon. She is survived by her husband Gary, daughters Christine Shattuck (Brandon), Cindy Urbach, Cheryl MacKenzie (Bob), Laura King (Jonathan), 19 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and siblings: Jerry, Judy, Susan, Leo, Ken and Calvin. Preceded in death by her sister LaVonne. A memorial service will be held at Bonanza Community Church on Saturday, September 26 at 1:00 pm. Memorial donations may be made to Bonanza Area AWANA Club P.O. Box 183 Bonanza, OR 97623.



