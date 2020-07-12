Betty VanRansler

Betty Claire Van Ransler passed on to Eternal Life in the early hours of June 10, 2020 at Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls, Ore. Betty was a born-again Christian, having been baptized by total immersion in 1968. Betty was the first daughter born Feb 17, 1926 to Nils H. and Ina D. Kalstrom in Ekalaka, Mont. She had four older brothers who helped make her a bit of a tomboy.



She loved helping her dad outside with the farm, helping mom in the house was not her thing. A couple of years after Betty's birth, two more boys and three girls were added to the family. As Betty was growing up, her mom and dad's mode of travel was a wagon and team of horses. Their ranch was on the prairie, nine miles from the small town of Ekalaka. Many times when their parents went to town to get supplies, after they were out of sight, the older boys would round up the calves and have a rodeo. They had quite an audience as the younger children on the corral watching. This is one of Betty's favorite memories.



The older children, including Betty, went to Sherwin Country School for all eight grades with only one teacher. Sometimes they had to stay overnight at the school due to the mighty blizzards of Montana. The school was only two miles from their home. Betty's first experience with care-giving was at the young age of 13 when she sat with her paternal grandmother as she passed away.



Betty worked as a waitress in her younger years. In 1948, she married the love of her life, Vincent Van Ransler, who was a farmer living 23 miles from Ekalaka. Once again, she loved working in the fields. Born to this union was one daughter, Linda. Betty gave Linda a correspondence course for first grade. They then moved to Ekalaka for her schooling. Betty worked at Dahl Memorial Hospital and Vincent farmed during the farming season until ill health forced him to stop. Betty cared for him at home until one week before his death in 1964.



During her marriage, she enjoyed several wonderful vacations, traveling over a good part of the U.S. After Vincent's death, Betty received her GED through correspondence courses and Carter County High School while Linda was in high school. After Linda graduated, they moved to Salinas, Calif., where other family members lived. Betty worked at Natividad and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospitals while living with and caring for her brother with MS and her aging parents.



Also, during this time, she took more courses and trainings to become a Medical Records Technician. After her father passed away, she and her mother moved to Merrill, Ore. to be close to her daughter and her family. While there, she cared for her mother until her passing in 1980. Betty then worked as a dental receptionist for both Dr. Downey and Dr. Kendall while they were in Merrill, retiring in 1999.



Betty loved to travel. One of the highlights was a trip to Europe to visit her nephew and his wife in England. Betty also loved to watch sports. Professional football with her brothers and sisters was a favorite. She was an avid fan of the Merrill Women's Softball Team. She supported her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in grade school as they played t-ball and baseball, often juggling trips with her daughter when there was a conflict of schedules, so that everyone had someone to watch them play. Grandma could always be counted on to attend any activity that the children were involved in throughout high school.



Betty loved family gatherings, whether it be in Montana, California, or Oregon. Her hobbies included woodworking, building large pieces of furniture with perfection for her daughter and grandchildren. She also learned to paint with Bob Ross on TV. When younger, her interest was knitting and embroidery. She also enjoyed writing poetry, especially in someone's memory. One poem commemorates the Merrill Flag, which was written for the Merrill Centennial Event. It is now displayed in the Merrill Museum.



Betty will always be remembered as having a deep concern for her family. Her door was always open to any family member who had a need. She stayed extremely close to family but was also very independent.



Betty is survived by her daughter, Linda (John) Robustelli, grandchildren Wendi (Bryan) Baird, Tim (Sara Hovland) Croy, Carlea (Darryl) Langston, great-grandchildren, Eric, Tanner, Taylor, Morgan, Garrett, Austin, and Connor, sisters Marlene Aman, Diane (Herman) Venable and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and well-wishing friends and acquaintances.



She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, six brothers, one sister, one granddaughter Misti and many other relatives and friends. For those who desire, please consider contributions made in her memory to Basin Volunteer Ambulance. PO Box 284, Merrill Ore. 97633.



Betty was an EMT with the ambulance for a time in the eighties. They have responded several times to calls for help from us over the past several years. Due to dementia, it was necessary for Betty to spend the last four months of her life in Crystal Terrace Memory Care, where she received wonderful care. While there, she is remembered for being a rummy card shark and for showing concern for the other residents.



A graveside service is being planned at a later date in Montana, joining her with her husband once again. We will all love and miss you , Mom, until we meet again.



