Resources More Obituaries for Beulah Reddington Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Beulah Reddington

1933 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Mrs. Beulah Bea Evelyn (Pahl) Reddington, born on Oct. 23, 1933. in Forbes, N.D., to the late Ottilia Bader Pahl and the late William Pahl, passed away at age 85 on March 26, 2019, in Klamath Falls, Ore.



She was number eight of 12 children and attended a one-room school house for most of her schooling. She graduated from Kulm High School in Kulm N.D. Beulah married Lee Reddington on June 8, 1967, and moved to Klamath Falls, where she was a teacher for the Klamath County School District. She spent her years teaching at Merrill and Ferguson elementary schools.



Beulah is survived by her daughter Linda; step-daughters Shireen (Dennis) and Pam (Bill); grandchildren Tiffany (James), Clint, Casey (Mandie), Corey (Rachel), Shannon (Shane) and Rochelle (Justin); as well as numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Lee, son Scott, her parents and several siblings.



Friends and family can pay their respects at the graveside service on Wednesday, April 3, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Laki Cemetery, Cross Road, Klamath Falls, OR 97603. Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd, 2680 Memorial Drive, Klamath Falls, (541-883-3458) is in charge of arrangements. Published in Herald And News on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries