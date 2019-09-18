Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Cooper


1928 - 2018
Send Flowers
Beverly Cooper Obituary
A burial service for Beverly J. Cooper and Eugene M. "Jimmy" Cooper will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at the Linkville Cemetery in Klamath Falls. Beverly was born on Dec. 24, 1928, and lived her entire life in Klamath Falls. She worked at the Oldsmobile, International and Cascade Honda dealerships. She married her husband Jimmy in 1948 and had one child Wendelin L. Cooper, who survives. She died on Nov. 14, 2019, at Pelican Pointe Assisted Living in Klamath Falls.
Published in Herald And News on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.