A burial service for Beverly J. Cooper and Eugene M. "Jimmy" Cooper will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at the Linkville Cemetery in Klamath Falls. Beverly was born on Dec. 24, 1928, and lived her entire life in Klamath Falls. She worked at the Oldsmobile, International and Cascade Honda dealerships. She married her husband Jimmy in 1948 and had one child Wendelin L. Cooper, who survives. She died on Nov. 14, 2019, at Pelican Pointe Assisted Living in Klamath Falls.
Published in Herald And News on Sept. 18, 2019