|
|
Beverly Nadine Hatcher was born on Dec. 21, 1936, to Carl and Christine Dawson at Klamath Agency and passed away on May 23, 2019.
She worked for the Klamath Tribes for many years and raised her family in Chiloquin, her sons George, David and Kenny Rivard and Lee Hatcher, her daughter Gina Hatcher, numerous grandkids, great-grandkids, and other family members and friends whom she loved deeply.
A private family service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday on Sept. 14 at the Wilson Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her late husband Champ Hatcher.
Published in Herald And News on Sept. 8, 2019