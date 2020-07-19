Beverly Pence

Beverly Ann (Bantle) Pence passed away in her home on July 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was 88. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be be said at O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, July 21 at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Pius X Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 22 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Malin Community Cemetery.



Beverly was born on November 18, 1931 to Joseph and Nellie Bantle in Sheridan, Wyo. She grew up loving all things western and spending time with her father hunting, fishing, and camping in the Big Horn Mountains. She spent her high school summers working for Don and Dippy King of the famed King Ranch of Sheridan, Wyo.



After high school, Beverly moved out to the West Coast. In California, she worked in the defense industry at Hiller Helicopter as the United States geared up for the Korean War. It was there that she met the love of her life, Stanley J. Pence, and started their 65-year adventure. While Stan was keeping the world safe for democracy while flying in the Air Force, Beverly raised their eight children and was the heart and center of their home. She was the glue that held the Pence clan together from air base-to-air base all across the world.



After their retirement from the service, Stan and Beverly moved their family up to Oregon and started building their dream ranch, in homage to Beverly and her western roots. During the start of the ranch years, Beverly was called back to child rearing when her beloved daughter, Beth, was killed in a car accident. She and Stan raised their granddaughter, Erin as their own.



During the 1990's, Beverly started a second career as the Malin Presbyterian preschool teacher. It was a true calling that devoted her love to the children of the Malin/Merrill/TuleLake area. It was through the preschool that she helped form another great generation in the Basin.



Beverly was also very active in the St. Augustine Catholic Church in Merrill. She was the First Communion Sacramental teacher for many years. She was a devout daughter of our sweet Lord.



Beverly will be sorely missed by her surviving children Stanley Jr, Jeffery, Patrick, William, Barbara, Ann, Timothy, and Erin as well as their spouses. She was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Stanley, her daughter Beth, and both of her parents.



