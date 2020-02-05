Home

Bobbie D. Willhite


1932 - 2020
Bobbie D. Willhite Obituary
Bobbie D. Willhite, born on Jan. 23, 1932, in Hanford, Calif., passed away in Klamath Falls, Ore., on Jan. 28, 2020 at the age of 88. She lived in Oregon since 1969.

She is survived by her sons and spouses, Norman and Carol Willhite, Michael and Linda Willhite and Steven and Cindy Willhite; daughters and spouses, Laurel and Mark Duffus and Linda and Dennis De Amaral; 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives.

At her request, there will be no services.
Published in Herald And News on Feb. 5, 2020
