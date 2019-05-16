Services Service 4:00 PM Chiloquin Big Gym Resources More Obituaries for Boot Clark Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Boot Clark

1999 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Nathan "Boot Lee" Clark has left to take his journey to be with our loved ones gone before us. He was born on June 27, 1999, to Bipper Clark and Danya Martins and on May 13, 2019, joined his father in heaven. Boot will forever be remembered by all who he crossed paths with for his contagious smile and heart of gold. A beautiful person no matter the occasion, he gave his all from sports and outdoor activities to spreading joy to his family and friends.



Boot was preceded in death by his father Bipper, Grandmother Cutie, Uncle Puff, and many more loved ones. He leaves behind his mom Danya and step-dad Shawn. His siblings and their spouses Tahnie (Manny), Bebo (Sanora), Shahnie (Chad), and Boss, and step-siblings Travis, Chad, and Mandy along with their spouses. His nephews and nieces Maddox, Zaidyn, Cutie, Nalani, Nova, Kiana, and one on the way, loved his presence and each held a special place in his heart. His high school sweetheart, Kennedy Poppe, who he shared many great memories with and loved deeply until his final day. Along with his best friend and partner in crime Josh Hamilton.



Our hearts are heavy but filled with the love and memories you shared with us. Soar like the warrior you are Boot Lee, Baby, #4, Master Boot Lee Clark, Bud, Booticus, Booty.



We will be having a service to celebrate Boot on Friday, the 17th, at 4 p.m. at the Chiloquin Big Gym followed by a potluck gathering at goos oL'gi gowa Community Center; this will be a time to share memories and celebrate the times we all shared with our beloved.



In lieu of cards and flowers, we ask that you share your love of Boot through any donations dropped off at Klamath Tribal Health Youth and Family Guidance Center, 635 Main St., Klamath Falls, OR 97601, to be used to promote suicide awareness. Published in Herald And News on May 16, 2019