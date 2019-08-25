|
Rob Purkhiser and Angie Shelby unexpectedly lost their son Brandon Purkhiser on Aug. 18, 2019.
Brandon was born in Klamath Falls, Ore., on April 6, 1981. Brandon's heart was nearly bigger than his body and he touched the lives of countless individuals. His spirit will live on through his two beautiful daughters Lillian Mae Purkhiser and Rose Dawn Purkhiser. The loss of his life has left a hole in the hearts of many. but we will forever treasure our memories with him. He was preceded in death by his brother Christopher Lee Boehme and his sister Tressa Dee Shelby.
Loved ones are invited to a potluck to celebrate Brandon's life on Aug. 31, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Moore Park. Donations to his daughters can be made at Klamath Public Employee Federal Credit Union.
Published in Herald And News on Aug. 25, 2019