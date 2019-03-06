Brandy M. Markus of Klamath Falls died on Feb. 12, 2019, at the age of 49. No formal funeral services will be held. O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.



Brandy was born in Bend, Ore., on May 31, 1969, and grew up in Paisley. At age 18, she moved to Klamath Falls to begin an independent life through the Mentor Oregon Program. She had a great affinity for organizing paperwork and was very successful in her job as a file clerk for Reach Inc. She loved her job so much that she spent much of her free time organizing paperwork at the group home where she lived.



She also loved listening to music and was especially fond of Neil Diamond.



Brandy is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Michele and Jeremy Keller and nephew and niece Alex Keller and Jocelynn Keller, all of Medford. She was preceded in death by her mother Lucille Markus.