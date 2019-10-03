|
Bruce Carroll Haskins was born on Oct. 24, 1944, in Klamath Falls, Ore., to LaVerne and Norma Haskins. Bruce passed away Sept. 16, 2019, in Chandler, Ariz.
He was raised and attended Bonanza schools from first grade through high school.
Bruce graduated from Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, Calif., in ag/business in 1967.
Bruce and his brother Larry purchased Haskins and Company Inc. from LaVerne and Norma and raised cattle, potatoes, hay and grain until 2005.
One of Bruce's favorite hobbies was fishing and he spent many summers on the Oregon Coast doing just that.
Bruce also loved traveling and had recently traveled to Burma and Singapore with his best friend from childhood, Bob Steber. He had also traveled recently to England, Spain, Ireland and Switzerland.
Bruce is survived by his children, Christopher (Amy), Courtenay (James) and Brittanie (Nick); grandchildren Alexander, Madison, Liam, Stella, Addison and Carson; brother Larry (Sharon); nephews Craig and Jeff.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents and several aunts and uncles. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in Herald And News on Oct. 3, 2019